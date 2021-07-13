We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
AbbVie (ABBV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AbbVie (ABBV - Free Report) closed at $117.63, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the drugmaker had gained 1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's gain of 0.68% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ABBV as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.07, up 31.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $13.64 billion, up 30.88% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.62 per share and revenue of $55.93 billion, which would represent changes of +19.51% and +22.12%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ABBV should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.16% higher. ABBV is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ABBV is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.24. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.82.
Meanwhile, ABBV's PEG ratio is currently 1.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Large Cap Pharmaceuticals stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ABBV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.