We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Digital Turbine (APPS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Digital Turbine (APPS - Free Report) closed at $64.53, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.35% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the mobile software company had lost 13% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.62%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from APPS as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.31, up 138.46% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $190.06 million, up 222.08% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.56 per share and revenue of $1.12 billion. These totals would mark changes of +110.81% and +257.73%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for APPS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. APPS currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that APPS has a Forward P/E ratio of 41.21 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.08.
We can also see that APPS currently has a PEG ratio of 0.82. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. APPS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.72 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 204, which puts it in the bottom 20% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow APPS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.