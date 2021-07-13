We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Transfer LP (ET) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Transfer LP (ET - Free Report) closed at $10.46, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy-related services provider had lost 6.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ET as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ET to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 84.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $15.03 billion, up 104.85% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.13 per share and revenue of $61.99 billion, which would represent changes of +987.5% and +59.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ET. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. ET is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, ET currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.69, so we one might conclude that ET is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.