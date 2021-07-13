We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
PulteGroup (PHM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed at $53.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.13% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 2.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 1.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
PHM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, PHM is projected to report earnings of $1.73 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 50.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.53 billion, up 36% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.68 per share and revenue of $14.9 billion, which would represent changes of +48.26% and +35.02%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PHM should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. PHM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PHM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.94. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.94, which means PHM is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, which puts it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.