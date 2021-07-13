We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS - Free Report) closed at $100.32, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the sporting goods retailer had gained 1.15% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.99% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64% in that time.
DKS will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DKS is projected to report earnings of $2.60 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.81 billion, up 3.46% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8.92 per share and revenue of $10.82 billion. These totals would mark changes of +45.75% and +12.92%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DKS. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.28% higher within the past month. DKS is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note DKS's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.36. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.35.
Investors should also note that DKS has a PEG ratio of 1.6 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Miscellaneous was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The Retail - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.