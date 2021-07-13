We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enbridge (ENB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB - Free Report) closed at $40.15, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.35%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil and natural gas transportation and power transmission company had gained 1.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.65%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.64%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ENB as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2021. On that day, ENB is projected to report earnings of $0.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.63%.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $38.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.89% and +32.75%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ENB. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower. ENB is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, ENB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.38, which means ENB is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 3.1 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.