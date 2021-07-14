The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Hilton Worldwide, YETI Holdings, Mastercraft Boat, Brunswick and Camping World

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (
HLT Quick Quote HLT - Free Report) , YETI Holdings, Inc. ( YETI Quick Quote YETI - Free Report) , Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. ( MCFT Quick Quote MCFT - Free Report) , Brunswick Corporation ( BC Quick Quote BC - Free Report) and Camping World Holdings Inc. ( CWH Quick Quote CWH - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog: 5 Stocks to Buy as Traveling Gains Momentum This Year
Americans have finally started traveling after remaining confined to their homes for over a year. With more people getting vaccinated and restrictions getting lifted, people are more confident and are hitting the roads.
Also, business trips and in-person conferences are making a comeback in the United States faster than expected. Thus, airline companies, hotels and restaurants and many others linked to the leisure and entertainment industry are getting busy after more than a year.
Traveling Picking Up
An increasing number of Americans are planning trips this year, with restrictions being eased. Both international and domestic travel had almost come to a standstill following the coronavirus outbreak. However, people are now aggressively hitting the road, making revenge traveling one of the key factors this year.
Although there are still some restrictions on international tourism, domestic travel is on the rise. According to a study by
AirDNA, demand for Airbnb and VRBO traveling is gaining momentum, with booking for small cities and rural areas up 62% from summer 2019. Also, there is a 24% rise in demand for short-term vacation rentals in the United States since 2019. Air Travel on the Rise
Air traffic is also rebounding at a fast pace with many planning holidays this summer. In fact, air traffic volume is also at its highest level since the COVID-19 outbreak. Presently, 2 million people are flying every day compared to 2.7 million on the same travel days back in 2019.
Also, many are traveling by road to maintain social distance. Business trips that include in-person conferences are once again on the rise. According to JPMorgan Chase, business travel is fast rising and is running at 30% to 35% of the pre-pandemic levels.
Then again, many are still not totally confident and are choosing safer destinations like wine yards, farms or national parks to maintain social distance. This has seen huge demand for recreational vehicles (RV) and yachts. The
RV Industry Association estimates total RV shipments in 2021 to jump 33.8% from last year. Our Choices
We have picked five stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) that are poised to benefit in the near term. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Hilton Worldwide is a hospitality company that owns, leases, manages, develops and franchises hotels and resorts. As of Mar 31, 2021, Hilton's development pipeline comprised more than 2,570 hotels, with nearly 399,000 rooms across 114 countries and territories — including 31 countries and territories where it currently does not have any running hotels.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.4% over the past 60 days. Hilton Worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
YETI Holdingsdesigns, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, and farm and ranch activities among others.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.3% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #1.
Mastercraft Boat designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company's operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.6% over the past 60 days. Mastercraft Boat carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Brunswick endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives, and inboard engines.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 49.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.7% over the past 60 days. Brunswick Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Camping World is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.8% over the past 60 days. Camping World Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
Image: Bigstock
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Hilton Worldwide, YETI Holdings, Mastercraft Boat, Brunswick and Camping World
For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 13, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT - Free Report) , YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI - Free Report) , Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) , Brunswick Corporation (BC - Free Report) and Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH - Free Report) .
Here are highlights from Monday’s Analyst Blog:
5 Stocks to Buy as Traveling Gains Momentum This Year
Americans have finally started traveling after remaining confined to their homes for over a year. With more people getting vaccinated and restrictions getting lifted, people are more confident and are hitting the roads.
Also, business trips and in-person conferences are making a comeback in the United States faster than expected. Thus, airline companies, hotels and restaurants and many others linked to the leisure and entertainment industry are getting busy after more than a year.
Traveling Picking Up
An increasing number of Americans are planning trips this year, with restrictions being eased. Both international and domestic travel had almost come to a standstill following the coronavirus outbreak. However, people are now aggressively hitting the road, making revenge traveling one of the key factors this year.
Although there are still some restrictions on international tourism, domestic travel is on the rise. According to a study by AirDNA, demand for Airbnb and VRBO traveling is gaining momentum, with booking for small cities and rural areas up 62% from summer 2019. Also, there is a 24% rise in demand for short-term vacation rentals in the United States since 2019.
Air Travel on the Rise
Air traffic is also rebounding at a fast pace with many planning holidays this summer. In fact, air traffic volume is also at its highest level since the COVID-19 outbreak. Presently, 2 million people are flying every day compared to 2.7 million on the same travel days back in 2019.
Also, many are traveling by road to maintain social distance. Business trips that include in-person conferences are once again on the rise. According to JPMorgan Chase, business travel is fast rising and is running at 30% to 35% of the pre-pandemic levels.
Then again, many are still not totally confident and are choosing safer destinations like wine yards, farms or national parks to maintain social distance. This has seen huge demand for recreational vehicles (RV) and yachts. The RV Industry Association estimates total RV shipments in 2021 to jump 33.8% from last year.
Our Choices
We have picked five stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) that are poised to benefit in the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Hilton Worldwide is a hospitality company that owns, leases, manages, develops and franchises hotels and resorts. As of Mar 31, 2021, Hilton's development pipeline comprised more than 2,570 hotels, with nearly 399,000 rooms across 114 countries and territories — including 31 countries and territories where it currently does not have any running hotels.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.4% over the past 60 days. Hilton Worldwide carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
YETI Holdingsdesigns, markets and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand primarily in the United States. The company's products are designed for use in outdoor activities, including hunting, fishing, camping, barbecue, and farm and ranch activities among others.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 26.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 9.3% over the past 60 days. The company has a Zacks Rank #1.
Mastercraft Boat designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company's operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 18.6% over the past 60 days. Mastercraft Boat carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Brunswick endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines, Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives, and inboard engines.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 49.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 1.7% over the past 60 days. Brunswick Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Camping World is a provider of services, protection plans, products and resources for recreational vehicle enthusiasts.
The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 54.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 6.8% over the past 60 days. Camping World Holdings carries a Zacks Rank #2.
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com
https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.