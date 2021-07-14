Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Parker-Hannifin (
PH Quick Quote PH - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today? Parker-Hannifin's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Parker-Hannifin's main business drivers.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global diversified manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems. The company provides precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets.
Diversified Industrial Segment (84% of third-quarter fiscal 2021 sales): This segment is engaged in the production of a wide range of motion-control and fluid systems & components. The products offered by this segment are used in transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agriculture and other markets. The segment sells its products through two main channels, namely, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and extensive distribution network to smaller OEMs and the aftermarket. Products offered include sealing devices (dynamic and static); filters, systems and instruments to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water and other liquids and gases; fluid connectors that control, transmit and contain fluid; hydraulic components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and high-quality flow control solutions. Aerospace Systems (16%): This segment supervises the designing and manufacturing of products and also provides aftermarket support for a broad range of aerospace products including commercial, business jet, military and general aviation aircraft and missile. Products offered include control actuation systems & components, fluid metering, delivery & atomization devices, fuel systems & components, pneumatic control components, hydraulic systems & components and lubrication components among others. The segment's products and services are offered to OEM and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers throughout the world. Notably, the products are marketed by field sales employees and are sold to manufacturers as well as end customers. Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Parker-Hannifin, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $3,636.04, or a 263.60% gain, as of July 13, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 233.78% and the price of gold increased 10.62% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for PH.
Over the past year, Parker-Hannifin’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy and cost-control measures. Also, gains from acquired assets and shareholder-friendly policies increase its attractiveness. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 4-5% as compared with growth of 0.7-2.7% mentioned earlier. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $14.65-$14.95 per share, higher than the previously stated $13.65-$14.15.However, for fiscal 2021, the company anticipates a 12.5-13.5% year-over-year decline in sales from the Aerospace Systems business. Also, realignment expenses are predicted to hurt earnings in the year. High debt levels can be concerning. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.
Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.55%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.
Image: Bigstock
Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Parker-Hannifin Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
How much a stock's price changes over time is a significant driver for most investors. Not only can price performance impact your portfolio, but it can help you compare investment results across sectors and industries as well.
Another factor that can influence investors is FOMO, or the fear of missing out, especially with tech giants and popular consumer-facing stocks.
What if you'd invested in Parker-Hannifin (PH - Free Report) ten years ago? It may not have been easy to hold on to PH for all that time, but if you did, how much would your investment be worth today?
Parker-Hannifin's Business In-Depth
With that in mind, let's take a look at Parker-Hannifin's main business drivers.
Parker-Hannifin Corporation is a global diversified manufacturer of motion & control technologies and systems. The company provides precision engineered solutions for a wide variety of mobile, industrial and aerospace markets.
Diversified Industrial Segment (84% of third-quarter fiscal 2021 sales): This segment is engaged in the production of a wide range of motion-control and fluid systems & components. The products offered by this segment are used in transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agriculture and other markets.
The segment sells its products through two main channels, namely, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and extensive distribution network to smaller OEMs and the aftermarket.
Products offered include sealing devices (dynamic and static); filters, systems and instruments to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water and other liquids and gases; fluid connectors that control, transmit and contain fluid; hydraulic components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and high-quality flow control solutions.
Aerospace Systems (16%): This segment supervises the designing and manufacturing of products and also provides aftermarket support for a broad range of aerospace products including commercial, business jet, military and general aviation aircraft and missile.
Products offered include control actuation systems & components, fluid metering, delivery & atomization devices, fuel systems & components, pneumatic control components, hydraulic systems & components and lubrication components among others.
The segment's products and services are offered to OEM and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers throughout the world. Notably, the products are marketed by field sales employees and are sold to manufacturers as well as end customers.
Bottom Line
Putting together a successful investment portfolio takes a combination of research, patience, and a little bit of risk. For Parker-Hannifin, if you bought shares a decade ago, you're likely feeling really good about your investment today.
A $1000 investment made in July 2011 would be worth $3,636.04, or a 263.60% gain, as of July 13, 2021, according to our calculations. Investors should note that this return excludes dividends but includes price increases.
The S&P 500 rose 233.78% and the price of gold increased 10.62% over the same time frame in comparison.
Analysts are anticipating more upside for PH.
Over the past year, Parker-Hannifin’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from improving product demand, the unique Win Strategy and cost-control measures. Also, gains from acquired assets and shareholder-friendly policies increase its attractiveness. For fiscal 2021, it anticipates year-over-year sales growth of 4-5% as compared with growth of 0.7-2.7% mentioned earlier. Adjusted earnings are predicted to be $14.65-$14.95 per share, higher than the previously stated $13.65-$14.15.However, for fiscal 2021, the company anticipates a 12.5-13.5% year-over-year decline in sales from the Aerospace Systems business. Also, realignment expenses are predicted to hurt earnings in the year. High debt levels can be concerning. In the past 60 days, its earnings estimates have increased for fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022.Over the past four weeks, shares have rallied 5.55%, and there have been 2 higher earnings estimate revisions in the past two months for fiscal 2021 compared to none lower. The consensus estimate has moved up as well.