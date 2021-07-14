We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Demand for PCs Likely to Slow Down After Record High Shipments
After registering historically high shipments in the first quarter of 2021, demand for PCs seems to be softening now, as far as the latest PC shipment data for second-quarter from International Data Corporation (“IDC”) suggests so.
According to the latest data compiled by the independent research firm, a total of 83.6 million PCs were shipped during the second quarter, up 13.2% from the year-ago period. Though PC shipments remained steady during the quarter, the year-over-year increase of 13.2% is significantly lower than the record 55.9% jump registered in the last quarter and 25.8% rise in fourth-quarter 2020.
Neha Mahajan, senior research analyst with IDC’s Devices and Displays Group, pointed out that the slowdown in consumer demand could be due to the shift in people’s spending priorities. She noted, “With businesses opening back up, demand potential in the commercial segment appears promising. However, there are also early indicators of consumer demand slowing down as people shift spending priorities after nearly a year of aggressive PC buying.”
In its report, IDC also revealed that PC shipment growth for desktops outpaces notebooks primarily due to increased demand and component supply shortage that impacted notebook supply.
Computer - Mini computers Industry 5YR % Return
Per the data compiled by IDC, all top PC manufacturers witnessed year-over-year increases in shipments in the second quarter. During the April-June quarter, Lenovo (LNVGY - Free Report) expanded its stake over HP (HPQ - Free Report) , maintaining the top vendor position, with a market share of 23.9%. The company registered a 14.9% year-over-year increase in PC shipments.
HP continued to be in the second position, with a market share of 22.2%. HP shipped 2.7% higher PCs, year over year.
Dell Technologies (DELL - Free Report) holds the third position with a market share of 16.7%. The company recorded year-over-year shipment growth of 16.4%.
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Acer Group jointly occupy the fourth position, with a respective market share of 7.4% and 7.3%. Notably, IDC declares a statistical tie for companies which have 0.1% or less difference in market share.
PC vendors Lenovo and Apple hold a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while HP and Dell carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.