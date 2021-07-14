Turtle Beach (HEAR) Brand Unveils First Studio-Grade USB Microphone

Turtle Beach Corporation’s ( HEAR Quick Quote HEAR - Free Report) brand, ROCCAT, recently unveiled its debut studio-grade USB microphone — Torch. The latest addition to its diverse portfolio of microphones is particularly designed for budding content creators, streamers and gamers. The San Diego, CA-based audio technology company acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market. ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more customers globally. Supported by a talented team of professionals, it hosts some of the premier esports personalities from Europe and the United States to inform about new concepts on the back of technologically advanced and visually appealing products. ROCCAT’s newly launched Torch is equipped with professional mixer-style controls that enable the user to fine-tune and adjust volume settings with utmost ease. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring. Thanks to its dual condenser design, the device has the ability to deliver studio-grade audio with 24-bit audio quality. The Torch microphone is also equipped with ROCCAT’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting. The three different RGB lighting zones change color based on the device mode or pattern selected. Its driver-free plug and play setup eliminates the need of any complicated software and is perfectly compatible with a plethora of microphone boom arms. Contactless quick mute is another innovative feature. Backed by such solid characteristics, Torch’s superior performance and intelligent design make it ideal for streamers. This, in turn, will help ROCCAT to tap lucrative opportunities in the thriving content creation market. The device is currently available for pre-order and is slated for launch on Aug 15 with a MSRP of $99.99. Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from a robust product performance combined with market share gains, innovation, quality products and retail partnerships. It has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is remarkable. The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has returned 71.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 53.4% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are
Ooma, Inc. ( OOMA Quick Quote OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. ( SEAC Quick Quote SEAC - Free Report) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. ( MSI Quick Quote MSI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average. SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average. Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.
Image: Bigstock
Turtle Beach (HEAR) Brand Unveils First Studio-Grade USB Microphone
Turtle Beach Corporation’s (HEAR - Free Report) brand, ROCCAT, recently unveiled its debut studio-grade USB microphone — Torch. The latest addition to its diverse portfolio of microphones is particularly designed for budding content creators, streamers and gamers.
The San Diego, CA-based audio technology company acquired ROCCAT, a German PC peripherals maker, in 2019. ROCCAT’s expertise aided Turtle Beach’s expansion into the $1.6-billion personal computer gaming headset market as well as the $1.3-billion PC gaming keyboard and mouse market.
ROCCAT’s enhanced distribution channels across North America, Europe and Asia enabled Turtle Beach to offer its lineup of products to more customers globally. Supported by a talented team of professionals, it hosts some of the premier esports personalities from Europe and the United States to inform about new concepts on the back of technologically advanced and visually appealing products.
ROCCAT’s newly launched Torch is equipped with professional mixer-style controls that enable the user to fine-tune and adjust volume settings with utmost ease. It includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for latency-free Mic Monitoring. Thanks to its dual condenser design, the device has the ability to deliver studio-grade audio with 24-bit audio quality.
The Torch microphone is also equipped with ROCCAT’s intelligent AIMO RGB lighting. The three different RGB lighting zones change color based on the device mode or pattern selected. Its driver-free plug and play setup eliminates the need of any complicated software and is perfectly compatible with a plethora of microphone boom arms. Contactless quick mute is another innovative feature.
Backed by such solid characteristics, Torch’s superior performance and intelligent design make it ideal for streamers. This, in turn, will help ROCCAT to tap lucrative opportunities in the thriving content creation market. The device is currently available for pre-order and is slated for launch on Aug 15 with a MSRP of $99.99.
Turtle Beach is well positioned to benefit from a robust product performance combined with market share gains, innovation, quality products and retail partnerships. It has several growth drivers in place and enjoys a solid foothold in its served markets. Also, its ability to significantly increase its production and delivery capacity is remarkable.
The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) stock has returned 71.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 53.4% in the past year. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 16%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry are Ooma, Inc. (OOMA - Free Report) , SeaChange International, Inc. (SEAC - Free Report) and Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Ooma delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 65.5%, on average.
SeaChange International delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 12.2%, on average.
Motorola delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 11.6%, on average.