Image: Bigstock
InMode (INMD) Soars 12.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
InMode (INMD - Free Report) shares rallied 12.5% in the last trading session to close at $108.20. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.4% gain over the past four weeks.
The stock scored a strong price increase on optimism surrounding the company’s newly-released preliminary financial projections for second-quarter 2021 revenues and earnings. The company forecasts second-quarter 2021 revenues in the range of $86.5- $87 million. The Zacks consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at $60.13 million. Adjusted earnings per share are expected in the range of $1.00-$1.01. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the metric is pegged at 57 cents. The raised full-year 2021 revenue guidance raises investors’ confidence. For the full year, InMode now expects revenues in the range of $305-$315 million (compared to the prior guided range of $270-$280 million).
The company is slated to release second-quarter earnings results on Jul 28, before the opening bell.
This maker of cosmetic surgery devices is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +137.5%. Revenues are expected to be $60.13 million, up 95.4% from the year-ago quarter.
While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.
For InMode, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on INMD going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.
The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank 3 (Hold).