Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jul 13, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) advanced 2.8% after the company announced that it is going to supply 20 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to Argentina.
  • The Walt Disney Co.’s (DIS - Free Report) shares rallied 4.2% after its recently released movie “Black Widow” earned $80 million at the domestic box office over the last weekend, setting a pandemic-era record, while it also brought in more than $60 million globally from Disney+ Premier Access sales.
  • Broadcom Inc.’s (AVGO - Free Report) shares gained 1.2% following a news report that the company is in talks to buy SAS, a software firm, for an enterprise value between $15 billion and $20 billion.
  • Nordstrom, Inc.’s (JWN - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% after the company said that it has acquired a minority stake in four apparel brands that are owned by Asos, the online U.K. fashion house.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) - free report >>

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) - free report >>

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) - free report >>

Published in

medical retail semiconductor tech-stocks