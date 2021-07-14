Nasdaq's (NDAQ) Q2 Volumes Mixed, June Volume Increases

Nasdaq, Inc. ( NDAQ Quick Quote NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for second-quarter 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 27.8% year over year to 782 million contracts, European options and futures volume declined 9.1% year over year to 16 million contracts. Revenues per contract for U.S. equity options remained unchanged year over year at 12 cents, while the same for European options and futures increased 13.6% to 50 cents. In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the second quarter grossed 114.1 billion shares, down 19.9% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume improved nearly 16.2% year over year to $294 billion. Under Fixed Income and Commodities, U.S. Fixed income volume in the second quarter increased 44.4% to $1.8 trillion. European fixed income volume increased 2.8% to 7.3 million contracts. Notably, there were 4,550 listed companies on Nasdaq in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 3,788 in the year-ago period. Total listings grew 18.4% year over year to 4,969. Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses, driven by a widespread client base. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings. Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term. Notably, Nasdaq reported impressive volumes for the month of June. Nasdaq's U.S. equity options volume increased 24.3% year over year to 286 million contracts in June. European options and futures volume dropped 13.6% year over year to 5.7 million contracts in June. Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in June grossed about 42.4 billion shares, down 24.8% year over year. European equity volume increased 3.1% year over $96.3 billion. Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $603 billion, up 34.9%. European fixed income volume increased 6.4% to 3.3 million contracts in June. Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services have gained 43.9% in the past year outperforming the industry’s increase of 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 earnings per share is pegged at $1.68, suggesting an improvement of 9% from the year-ago reported figure. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ - Free Report) reported mixed volumes for second-quarter 2021. While U.S. equity options volume increased 27.8% year over year to 782 million contracts, European options and futures volume declined 9.1% year over year to 16 million contracts.
Revenues per contract for U.S. equity options remained unchanged year over year at 12 cents, while the same for European options and futures increased 13.6% to 50 cents.
In Cash Equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in the second quarter grossed 114.1 billion shares, down 19.9% from the prior-year quarter. European equity volume improved nearly 16.2% year over year to $294 billion.
Under Fixed Income and Commodities, U.S. Fixed income volume in the second quarter increased 44.4% to $1.8 trillion. European fixed income volume increased 2.8% to 7.3 million contracts.
Notably, there were 4,550 listed companies on Nasdaq in the second quarter of 2021 compared with 3,788 in the year-ago period. Total listings grew 18.4% year over year to 4,969.
Nasdaq aims for long-term growth by banking on organic means. It expects growth from its index and analytics businesses followed by moderate growth in its exchange data products across U.S. and Nordic equities, options and fixed income businesses, driven by a widespread client base. The company is ramping up its non-transaction revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. It is also expanding its technology and analytics offerings.
Its growth has also been boosted by the strategy of accelerating its non-trading revenue base, which includes market technology, listing and information revenues. Nasdaq estimates 5%-8% revenue organic growth at Investment Intelligence, 8%-11% at Market Technology and 3%-5% at Corporate Platforms over the medium term.
Notably, Nasdaq reported impressive volumes for the month of June. Nasdaq's U.S. equity options volume increased 24.3% year over year to 286 million contracts in June. European options and futures volume dropped 13.6% year over year to 5.7 million contracts in June.
Under its cash equities, Nasdaq’s U.S. matched equity volume in June grossed about 42.4 billion shares, down 24.8% year over year. European equity volume increased 3.1% year over $96.3 billion.
Under fixed income commodities, U.S. Fixed income volumes traded were $603 billion, up 34.9%. European fixed income volume increased 6.4% to 3.3 million contracts in June.
Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) provider of trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public and private company services have gained 43.9% in the past year outperforming the industry’s increase of 33.6%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter 2021 earnings per share is pegged at $1.68, suggesting an improvement of 9% from the year-ago reported figure.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Recently, securities exchanges, namely MarketAxess Holdings Ltd. (MKTX - Free Report) , CME Group Inc. (CME - Free Report) and Intercontinental Exchange Incorporation (ICE - Free Report) reported their volumes.
Recently, MarketAxess Holdings (MKTX - Free Report) reported June volumes of $567 billion, consisting of $122.1 billion in credit volume and $327.5 billion in rates volume.
CME Group (CME - Free Report) reported ADV of 18.4 million contracts for June. ADV improved 7%, attributable to higher volumes in four product lines.
Intercontinental Exchange (ICE - Free Report) reported ADV of 5.9 million contracts for June. ADV increased 12.1%, attributable to higher volumes in Commodities as well as Financials.