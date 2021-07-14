Back to top

Image: Bigstock

The Toronto-Dominion Bank's (TD) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue?

Read MoreHide Full Article

As of late, it has definitely been a great time to be an investor in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD - Free Report) . The stock has moved higher by 0.8% in the past month, while it is also above its 20-day SMA too. This combination of strong price performance and favorable technical could suggest that the stock may be on the right path.

We certainly think that this might be the case, particularly if you consider TD’s recent earnings estimate revision activity. From this look, the company’s future is quite favorable; as TD has earned itself a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), meaning that its recent run may continue for a bit longer, and that this isn’t the top for the in-focus company. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD) - free report >>

Published in

finance