Middleby (MIDD) Buys Novy, To Aid Residential Cooking Business
The Middleby Corporation (MIDD - Free Report) yesterday announced that it acquired Belgium-based Novy. The financial terms of the transactions have been kept under wraps.
The company’s shares gained 1.14% yesterday, closing the trading session at $176.93. This is the company’s first acquisition so far in 2021. It also extended its proposal to purchase New Port Richey, FL-based Welbilt, Inc. (WBT - Free Report) in April.
Novy is engaged in the designing and manufacturing of premium cooker hoods, hobs, worktop cooker hoods and accessories for use in the residential market. Also, its technological expertise helps it to cater to the changing needs of customers.
The firm generates $90 million in revenues annually and its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin is >20%.
The Novy buyout is expected to strengthen Middleby’s product offerings in the residential built-in cooking market. Also, deeper penetration of residential markets in the U.K. and the U.S. kitchen equipment markets will be a lot easier.
Middleby’s Inorganic Initiatives
We believe that the above-mentioned transaction is consistent with the company’s policy of acquiring businesses for attracting customers, and gaining access to various regions and product lines. It invested $1.7 million in buyouts (net of cash acquired) in the first quarter of 2021. Sales in the quarter expanded 1.8% year over year, driven by synergistic benefits from acquisitions.
In 2020, Middleby acquired RAM Fry Dispensers in January, Deutsche Beverage in March, and Wild Goose Filling and United Foodservice Equipment Group in December.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Earnings Estimates
Middleby, with a market capitalization of $9.7 billion, currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The company is poised to benefit from synergistic gains from acquired assets, a solid product portfolio, a focus on innovation and a healthy liquidity position.
In the past three months, its shares have gained 7.9% compared with the industry’s growth of 0.4%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Middleby’s earnings is pegged at $8.06 for 2021 and $9.12 for 2022, reflecting growth of 6.6% and 7.5% from the respective 60-day-ago figures. Also, the consensus estimate for the second quarter is pegged at $2.04, up from $1.91 recorded a couple of months ago.
In the past 60 days, earnings estimates for these companies improved for the current year. Further, earnings surprise for the last reported quarter was a positive 28.48% for Nordson and 13.16% for Altra Industrial.