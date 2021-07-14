We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Dillards (DDS) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Dillards (DDS - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Dillards is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. DDS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DDS's full-year earnings has moved 454.68% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Our latest available data shows that DDS has returned about 196.27% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 0.64% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Dillards is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, DDS belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 63.63% so far this year, meaning that DDS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to DDS as it looks to continue its solid performance.