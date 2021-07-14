Back to top

Is Foot Locker (FL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Foot Locker is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 22.78% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, FL has returned 56.60% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.64%. As we can see, Foot Locker is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.81% so far this year, so FL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


