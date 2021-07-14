We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Foot Locker (FL) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Foot Locker (FL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Foot Locker is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 211 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FL's full-year earnings has moved 22.78% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, FL has returned 56.60% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.64%. As we can see, Foot Locker is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, FL belongs to the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 32.81% so far this year, so FL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track FL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.