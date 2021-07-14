We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Oshkosh (OSK) Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Oshkosh (OSK - Free Report) . OSK is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.27, which compares to its industry's average of 18.54. Over the last 12 months, OSK's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.56 and as low as 12.05, with a median of 15.48.
OSK is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. OSK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.09. Over the last 12 months, OSK's PEG has been as high as 1.79 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 1.06.
Investors should also recognize that OSK has a P/B ratio of 2.81. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 4. Over the past year, OSK's P/B has been as high as 3.11 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 2.14.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that OSK has a P/CF ratio of 18.99. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. OSK's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 20.89. Over the past year, OSK's P/CF has been as high as 21.03 and as low as 10.09, with a median of 14.97.
These are only a few of the key metrics included in Oshkosh's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, OSK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.