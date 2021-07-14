We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sally Beauty (SBH) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.
Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.
Sally Beauty (SBH - Free Report) is a stock many investors are watching right now. SBH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.83. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.37. Over the past year, SBH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.72 and as low as 4.14, with a median of 7.31.
SBH is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.30. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. SBH's industry has an average PEG of 0.66 right now. Within the past year, SBH's PEG has been as high as 1.97 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 1.11.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. SBH has a P/S ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.8.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that SBH has a P/CF ratio of 9.62. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. SBH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 20.96. Over the past year, SBH's P/CF has been as high as 11.45 and as low as 4.22, with a median of 6.84.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Sally Beauty is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SBH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.