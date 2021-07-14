We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Gol Linhas (GOL) Expects Q2 Demand & Capacity to Surge Y/Y
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL - Free Report) provided its expectations for the second quarter of 2021.
Amid coronavirus-led disruptions in the aviation industry, the airline estimates approximately 126 domestic routes to have been served in the second quarter, which is about 87% of the 2019 level. Average operating fleet is estimated to be around 50% of the pre-pandemic level.
The carrier anticipates net operating revenues to be approximately R$1 billion in the second quarter, which represents 31% of the revenues in the same period in 2019. Load factor (percentage of seats filled with passengers) in the period is forecast to be 85.1%. While EBITDA margin is estimated to be between 16-18%, EBIT margin is predicted to be in the range of 8-10%. The company anticipates average fuel price per liter to be R$3.38 - R$3.44 in the second quarter. Its net cash burn is expected to be neutral in the quarter.
Gol Linhas expects passenger revenues per available seat kilometers (PRASK) to decline approximately 17% in the second quarter from the year-ago level as air-travel demand remains suppressed in Brazil amid a third wave of coronavirus. Operating cost per available seat mile, excluding fuel, is estimated to be down around 55% from the second quarter of 2020.
Domestic demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) is estimated to surge more than 300% in the second quarter from the year-ago level, highlighting the improvement in travel demand from the lows in 2020. Domestic capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), is also expected to rise more than 300%. The company estimates total demand, capacity and the number of seats to increase more than 300% as well in the to-be-reported quarter. Detailed result will be available on Jul 29.
