Top Stock Picks for Week of July 12, 2021
MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. (MCFT - Free Report) designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.appears an attractive pick, as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices -- has triggered this rating change. The Zacks rating upgrade is essentially a positive comment on its earnings outlook that could have a favorable impact on its stock price. Rising earnings estimates and the consequent rating upgrade fundamentally mean an improvement in the company's underlying business. The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is more than 100%.
Five Below, Inc. (FIVE - Free Report) is a specialty value chain retailer that provides a wide range of premium quality and trendy merchandise for $5 or below. Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. This Thanks to its operational initiatives — strengthening of omni-channel solutions, expanding customer reach and focus on brand innovation. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. The company has an expected long-term earnings growth rate in the double digits.