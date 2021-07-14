Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Buy Netflix & Snap Stock Before Q2 Earnings for Long-Term Tech Growth?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks dives into the market’s continued strength to start the third quarter. The episode then explores Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Snap (SNAP - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming second quarter earnings releases to see if investors might want to buy either of the stocks for long-term growth within technology. 

Investors pushed the market to records to start Q3, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 both touching new highs again Tuesday morning, before slipping. Wall Street bulls began to dive back into technology in mid-May when many of the strongest tech stocks and big covid-winners reached more attractive buying points.

The Nasdaq has rebounded somewhat quickly every time there is a pullback or correction since the initial post-covid surge. Investors have bought up tech names including the giants such as Apple (AAPL - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , sending them to records as the reopening trade slows. The tech and growth stock resurgence coincides with falling bond yields.

Even before Treasury yields slipped—with some of the pullback due to technical factors—many likely understood the market would be left chasing returns in equities even when the Fed raises rates. The simple fact is that yields are poised to remain low by historical standards for the foreseeable future, prolonging there is no alternative investing.

Investors need to remain focus on rising prices. But the market has decided to remain bullish during the low volume summer months by focusing on the improving and largely-reopened U.S. economy, along with the impressive and constantly improving S&P 500 earnings picture (also read: Previewing Q2 FY21 Bank Earnings).

The big banks unofficially kicked off second quarter earnings season this week. We used this opportunity to look ahead to two standout names in tech set to report during the week of July 19.

Netflix has significantly underperformed the market and its tech peers over the last year, but it remains the largest streaming TV firm and is prepared to thrive despite the growth of Disney (DIS - Free Report) and others.

Meanwhile, Snap has carved out a great space within social media and it reaches highly sought-after demographics. This is key as more people move away from ad-supported legacy media.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>

Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - free report >>

Snap Inc. (SNAP) - free report >>

Published in

earnings tech-stocks