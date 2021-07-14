We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Salesforce.com (CRM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Salesforce.com (CRM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $244.02, moving +0.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the customer-management software developer had lost 1.36% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
CRM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CRM to post earnings of $0.91 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.23 billion, up 20.96% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.80 per share and revenue of $25.9 billion. These totals would mark changes of -22.76% and +21.89%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CRM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note CRM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 63.92. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.91.
Also, we should mention that CRM has a PEG ratio of 3.47. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.45 at yesterday's closing price.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, which puts it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.