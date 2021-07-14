We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Walt Disney (DIS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) closed at $183.65 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the entertainment company had gained 3.48% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIS as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be August 12, 2021. In that report, analysts expect DIS to post earnings of $0.55 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 587.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $16.81 billion, up 42.71% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.26 per share and revenue of $67.49 billion. These totals would mark changes of +11.88% and +3.27%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DIS should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.91% lower. DIS is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, DIS is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 81.71. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 42.73.
Meanwhile, DIS's PEG ratio is currently 3.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DIS's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 126, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.