Moderna (MRNA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Moderna (MRNA - Free Report) closed at $235.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.75% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the biotechnology company had gained 15.4% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's loss of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
MRNA will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MRNA to post earnings of $6.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 2061.29%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.35 billion, up 6458.05% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.71 per share and revenue of $17.85 billion, which would represent changes of +1360.71% and +2121.33%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MRNA should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.05% higher within the past month. MRNA currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, MRNA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.57.
Also, we should mention that MRNA has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.35 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.