We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
The Trade Desk (TTD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $76.50, moving -1.73% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the digital-advertising platform operator had gained 29.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
TTD will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, TTD is projected to report earnings of $0.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 44.44%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $261.58 million, up 87.7% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $1.14 billion, which would represent changes of -7.25% and +36%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TTD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.5% higher. TTD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note TTD's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 120.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.93, so we one might conclude that TTD is trading at a premium comparatively.
Also, we should mention that TTD has a PEG ratio of 8.06. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TTD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.