AutoNation (AN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, AutoNation (AN - Free Report) closed at $104.45, marking a -1.33% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had gained 13.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.36%.
AN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 19, 2021. On that day, AN is projected to report earnings of $2.53 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 79.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.93 billion, up 30.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.15 per share and revenue of $23.67 billion. These totals would mark changes of +42.56% and +16.1%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AN is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Digging into valuation, AN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.43. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.45.
We can also see that AN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.52. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 6, which puts it in the top 3% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.