PetroChina (PTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
PetroChina (PTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $45.11, moving +0.96% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.36% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.14% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.84 per share and revenue of $320.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +371.72% and +14.08%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PTR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.67% higher within the past month. PTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.53 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.7.
It is also worth noting that PTR currently has a PEG ratio of 0.14. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. PTR's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.61 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.