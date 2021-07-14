We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Twilio (TWLO) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Twilio (TWLO - Free Report) closed at $389.26 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.05% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.35% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 14.67% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.36% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TWLO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.14, down 255.56% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $597.74 million, up 49.12% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.18 per share and revenue of $2.53 billion. These totals would mark changes of -178.26% and +43.36%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TWLO. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. TWLO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
