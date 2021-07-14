We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
5 Earnings Charts to Kick off Earnings Season
Earnings season is back and kicks off with the big banks.
But there’s more to the first week of earnings than just JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. There are over 85 companies reporting this week, including many S&P 500 companies that are key players in their industries.
In addition to banking there will be semiconductors, transports and healthcare companies reporting. Many are trading at, or near, their 5-year highs.
These 5 companies are ones to watch this week, and they’re not the big banks.
While some of them have outstanding earnings charts, questions remain about what happens after the reopen.
Can they keep their momentum?
5 Must-See Earnings Charts This Week
1. Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) has missed the last 4 quarters but with the airlines it has been about the reopen trade. That has happened now, so what is next? The shares have weakened in the last month, falling about 8%. Is this a buying opportunity?
2. UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) has an amazing earnings surprise record. It hasn’t missed in five years. Impressive. Shares are up 19% year-to-date and are near record highs again. It trades at 22x forward earnings. Is it still a buy after this rally?
3. Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM - Free Report) has beat twice in a row but the shares are treading water. They’re up 12.5% year-to-date but off the February 2021 highs. It trades with a forward P/E of 29. Are the semis a hidden bargain?
4. Cintas Corp. (CTAS - Free Report) has only missed once in the last 5 years and it was in 2016. That’s an impressive earnings surprise streak. Shares have gained 11% year-to-date and are near 5-year highs again. But they trade with a forward P/E of 38. Is it too hot to handle?
5. Kansas City Southern (KSU - Free Report) has missed twice in a row but the Street hasn’t cared as shares are up 32% year-to-date. However, they’ve weakened off the May all-time highs. With a forward P/E of 30, is the rail rally over?