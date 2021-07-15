The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, AbbVie, and Enbridge

For Immediate Release
Chicago, IL – July 14, 2021 – Zacks.com announces the list of stocks featured in the Analyst Blog. Every day the Zacks Equity Research analysts discuss the latest news and events impacting stocks and the financial markets. Stocks recently featured in the blog include: JPMorgan Chase & Co. (
JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) , The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. ( GS Quick Quote GS - Free Report) , Microsoft Corporation ( MSFT Quick Quote MSFT - Free Report) , AbbVie Inc. ( ABBV Quick Quote ABBV - Free Report) , and Enbridge Inc. ( ENB Quick Quote ENB - Free Report) . Here are highlights from Tuesday’s Analyst Blog: Q2 Earnings Scorecard and Analyst Reports for Microsoft, AbbVie and Enbridge
The Zacks Research Daily presents the best research output of our analyst team. Today's Research Daily features a real-time scorecard of the Q2 earnings season that saw JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs and others report June-quarter results this morning.
In addition to the earnings season update, today's edition features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Microsoft, AbbVie, and Enbridge. These research reports have been hand-picked from the roughly 70 reports published by our analyst team today.
You can see
all of today’s research reports here >>> Q2 Earnings Season Scorecard
Including this morning's results, we now have Q2 results from 18 S&P 500 members. Total Q2 earnings for these 18 index members are up +109.3% from the same period last year on +15.6% higher revenues, with 87.5% beating EPS estimates and 91.7% beating revenue estimates.
This is better performance than we have seen from this same group of 18 index members in other recent periods, though this admittedly early going and skew more towards the Finance sector.
Looking at Q2 as a whole, combining the results that have come out with estimates for the still-to-come companies, total earnings for the period are now expected to be up +64.7% on +18.9% higher revenues.
Today's Featured Research Reports
Shares of
Microsoft have outperformed the S&P 500 in the year-to-date period (+27.3% vs. +18.4%) on the back of accelerated adoption of Azure services amid accelerated global digital transformation.
Teams’ user growth is gaining from continuation of work from home, online education and telehealth trends. The company is also witnessing growth in the user base of its different applications including Microsoft 365 suite and Dynamics. Microsoft expects Surface as well as Xbox Content and services revenues to dip in the fiscal fourth quarter due to tough year over year comparison.
(You can
) read the full research report on Microsoft here >>> AbbVie shares have gained +5.9% over the last six months against the Zacks Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry’s gain of +10.2%. The Zacks analyst believes that AbbVie has an impressive late-stage pipeline with several early/mid-stage candidates that have potential. Its two new immunology drugs, Skyrizi and Rinvoq, have been performing beyond expectations.
Allergan’s acquisition has diversified AbbVie’s revenue base into new therapeutic areas, enhancing its long-term growth potential. Sales erosion due to direct biosimilar competition to Humira in international markets remains a major headwind. The decline in AbbVie’s HCV drug, Mavyret’s sales remains another major concern.
(You can
) read the full research report on AbbVie here >>>
Shares of
Enbridge have gained +7.8% in the past three months against the Zacks Oil Production and Pipeline industry’s gain of +11.5%. The Zacks analyst believes that the company has low exposure to risk as well as fluctuations in oil and gas prices due to shippers contracting its assets for the long term.
From 2021 to 2023, the firm expects C$17 billion in midstream growth capital projects to be executed. Over the past year, however, the firm has mostly been yielding lower dividends than the industry. Enbridge's Line 5 is facing severe backlash from environmental groups and Michigan’s governor wants the pipeline to be shut down over spill concerns.
(You can
) read the full research report on Enbridge here >>>
Media Contact
Zacks Investment Research
800-767-3771 ext. 9339
support@zacks.com https://www.zacks.com
Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss
. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.
The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, AbbVie, and Enbridge
