We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Washington Federal (WAFD) Q3 Earnings Beat as Revenues Rise
Washington Federal’s (WAFD - Free Report) third-quarter fiscal 2021 (ended Jun 30) earnings of 61 cents per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 52 cents. The figure reflects a year-over-year rise of 32.6%.
Results primarily gained from an increase in revenues, provision benefits and rise in loan balance. The company’s balance-sheet position remained strong during the quarter. However, elevated expenses and lower other income were the headwinds.
Net income was $47.4 million, up 36.1% from the prior year.
Revenues & Expenses Up
Net revenues were $141.8 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $137.1 million.
NII was $128.6 million, up 9.6% from the year-earlier period. Net interest margin was 2.82%, in line with the prior-year quarter.
Total other income of $13.2 million declined marginally from the prior-year quarter. This decrease was due to lower other income.
Other expenses amounted to $83.6 million, up 11% year over year. Higher compensation and benefits, and FDIC insurance premiums mainly led to this upswing.
The company’s efficiency ratio was 58.98%, up from 57.65% recorded a year ago. A rise in efficiency ratio indicates lower profitability.
At the end of the fiscal third quarter, return on average common equity was 8.71%, up from the 7.01% witnessed at the end of the year-earlier quarter. Return on average assets was 0.97%, up from 0.78%.
Loans and Deposit Rise
As of Jun 30, 2021, net loans receivables amounted to $13.5 billion, up from the $12.8 billion recorded on Sep 30, 2020. Also, total customer deposits were $15.2 billion, up from $13.8 billion as of Sep 30, 2020.
Credit Quality Improves
As of Jun 30, 2021, the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.23%, down from 0.25% on Mar 31, 2021. Allowance for credit losses (including reserve for unfunded commitments) was 1.26% of gross loans outstanding, down from the 1.33% recorded on Sep 30, 2020.
During the reported quarter, the company recorded provision release of $2 million against the provision for credit losses of $10.8 million in the prior-year quarter.
Share Repurchase Update
During the reported quarter, Washington Federal repurchased 3.6 million shares at an average price of $32.69 per share.
Our Take
Solid loans and deposit balances, along with a strong balance-sheet position, will likely continue to support Washington Federal’s profitability. Nevertheless, elevated operating expenses, along with low rates, remain major headwinds.
Washington Federal, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Washington Federal, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Washington Federal, Inc. Quote
Currently, Washington Federal carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Earnings Release Schedule of Other Banks
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC - Free Report) is scheduled to release quarterly number on Jul 20. Both Associated Banc-Corp (ASB - Free Report) and Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) will announce results on Jul 22.