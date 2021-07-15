We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Posts Loss in Q2
Delta Air Lines’ (DAL - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 loss (excluding $2.09 from non-recurring items) of $1.07 per share was narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of loss of $1.41. Loss also narrowed year over year as air-travel demand improved
How Was the Estimate Revision Trend?
The company’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average being 9.02%. With air-travel demand moving north, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter bottom line has narrowed to a loss of $1.41 per share from $1.45 loss, 30 days ago.
Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote
Revenues Better Than Expected
Delta recorded operating revenues of $7,126 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,340.9 million. Also, it compared favorably with the year-ago number.
Key Stats to Note: Despite the recent improvement, air-travel demand is still below pre-pandemic levels. The airline behemoth witnessed a 31% decline in consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile (PRASM: a key measure of unit revenue) in the quarter compared to the second-quarter 2019 levels.
For the third quarter of 2021, the carrier expects capacity to decline in the 28-30% band compared with the reported number in third-quarter 2019. The carrier anticipates total revenues to decline in the 30-35% range from third-quarter 2019 actuals. Adjusted non-fuel unit costs in third-quarter 2021 are expected to increase in the 11-15% band from third-quarter 2019 actuals.
Fuel price per gallon in the September quarter is projected in the $2.05-$2.15 range. Capital expenditures and adjusted net debt are likely to be around $800 million and $19 billion, respectively, in the September quarter.
Zacks Rank: Currently, Delta Air Lines has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) but that could change following the company’s earnings report which was just released. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Stock Price: The narrower-than-expected loss and revenue beat pleased investors. Shares of the company were up in pre-market trading at the time of writing.
Check back later for our full write up on this Delta Air Lines earnings report later!