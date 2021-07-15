We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Genocea (GNCA) Begins Phase I/IIa Study for Solid Tumor Drug
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA - Free Report) announced that it has initiated a phase I/IIa TiTAN study on its investigational neoantigen-targeted T-Cell therapy, GEN-011, by dosing the first patient in the study.
We remind investors that in September 2020, the FDA accepted the investigational new drug application for GEN-011 allowing it to initiate the phase I/IIa study in patients who have failed standard-of-care checkpoint inhibitor therapy. The study aims at evaluating the drug’s safety, promoting T cell proliferation and persistence as well as boosting clinical activity.
Shares of Genocea have declined 14.5% so far this year in comparison with the industry’s 8.4% decline.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
The TiTAN study will evaluate two dosing regimens of GEN-011 — a repeated lower dose regimen without lymphodepletion and a single high dose administration of GEN-011 after lymphodepletion. Both groups will receive interleukin-2 after GEN-011 dosing to maximize the tumor-killing potential of the infused cells. The company expects to report top-line data from the study in fourth-quarter 2021 or first-quarter 2022.
Genocea aims to develop immunotherapies for cancer patients by identifying the right tumor targets. To achieve this mission, the company has developed a proprietary ATLAS platform to optimize antigen selection and comprehensively profile antigens on the patient’s tumor. Using ATLAS, GEN-011 employs better targeting to select optimal neoantigen targets that drive anti-tumor immune responses and avoid immunosuppressive Inhibigens.
In addition to GEN-011, the company is also undergoing phase I/IIa study for an investigational neoantigen vaccine, GEN-009. It is also researching on several indications wherein ATLAS can optimize antigen selection for therapies.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Genocea currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the drug sector include Addex Therapeutics (ADXN - Free Report) , Catalent (CTLT - Free Report) and Translate Bio (TBIO - Free Report) . While Catalent holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), both Addex and Translate Bio currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Addex’s loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed from $2.79 to $2.34 per share in the past 60 days while that of 2022 has decreased from $2.98 to $2.51 over the same period.
Catalent’s earnings estimates for 2021 have increased from $2.90 to $2.94 per share in the past 60 days while that of 2022 has risen from $3.37 to $3.49 over the same period. The stock has risen 8.9% in the year so far.
Translate Bio’s loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed from $0.41 to $0.27 per share in the past 60 days. The stock has risen 60% in the year so far.
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Price
Genocea Biosciences, Inc. price | Genocea Biosciences, Inc. Quote