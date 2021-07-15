We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Jabil (JBL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Jabil (JBL - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of JBL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Jabil is one of 630 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. JBL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for JBL's full-year earnings has moved 12.81% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, JBL has gained about 34.21% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 20.67%. This means that Jabil is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, JBL is a member of the Electronics - Manufacturing Services industry, which includes 5 individual companies and currently sits at #68 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 21.95% so far this year, meaning that JBL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to JBL as it looks to continue its solid performance.