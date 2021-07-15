Back to top

Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN - Free Report) . GRIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.28. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.21. Over the last 12 months, GRIN's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.02 and as low as -30.32, with a median of -5.04.

Investors should also recognize that GRIN has a P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. GRIN's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.07. GRIN's P/B has been as high as 1.01 and as low as 0.20, with a median of 0.37, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that GRIN is an impressive value stock right now.


