3 Secrets to Quick Profits this Earnings Season

The best mornings are the ones where you wake up to a positive earnings surprise and big profits.
The worst mornings are the ones where you wake up to an earnings miss and heavy losses.
The reopening of the country and the world continues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are open, airplanes are full, and hotel lobbies are buzzing again. Although, it is not all sunshine and lollipops. Labor shortages are hitting industries which were already crippled from the shutdowns. Now, the specter of inflation is entering the scene, along with the ever-present threat of the Delta variant.
With so much riding on this quarter’s round of reports, nothing can move a stock faster, up or down, than an earnings announcement.
This is especially true today with the stock market up at all-time highs. Industries which have thrived during the shift towards a “Stay-Home” economy will have to stand up and deliver huge reports to keep the momentum. Those in downtrodden industries will need to prove themselves or face another wave of selling. Early indications are that inflated commodity prices are going to be great for some industries and terrible for others.
Any stocks unfortunate enough to hiccup this earnings season, and not meet the lofty expectations of investors will be severely punished. This will lead to devastating losses for those unlucky shareholders. However, the owners of stocks with positive surprises will be richly rewarded. So now is the perfect time to align your portfolio to profit in the month ahead.
You should already know Zacks Investment Research specializes in the coverage of corporate earnings. And more importantly, how to profit from this information. So, today I'm going to share with you 3 proven secrets to profit from earnings announcements.
(Hint: Be sure to read to the end as the 3rd strategy is by far the most profitable)
Secret 1: Target 4 Leading Indicators of Positive Earnings Surprises
The most obvious strategy is the reason we are all here. The 4 leading indicators I refer to are the 4 factors of the Zacks Rank. Before you skip this section, let me share some information with you that you may not have known.
In the mid-1970s Len Zacks took his mathematical skills to Wall Street where his job was to discover stock picking strategies that would beat the market. He had a simple theory that was the precursor to what became the Zacks Rank.
Len focused his research on finding stocks that were more likely to have a positive earnings surprise and jump on the news. The journey led him to what we know as the 4 factors of the Zacks Rank. Each individually increases the odds of owning stocks that will enjoy a positive earnings surprise.
However, when you combine them together inside the Zacks Rank it becomes an almost obscene advantage for investors.
Continued . . .
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Next Week's Earnings Surprises
Next week 332 companies are scheduled to report earnings. What if you knew - in advance – which stocks would beat earnings expectations? What if you could buy the very best of them before the beats potentially drive up their prices?
Since 2014, a Zacks' research breakthrough has predicted positive earnings surprises with unprecedented 80.25% accuracy. This has led to recent closed gains of +70.9%, +62.6%, +55.9%, and even +114.4% in as little as 5 days.¹
Alert: Your chance to access our latest picks ends Sunday, July 18.
See Surprise Stocks Today >>
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Secret 2: Stop the Bleeding
This second secret is simple, yet hard for most investors to do. So, I'm going to repeat it again and again... until I wear out the words!
Sell All Companies with a Negative Earnings Surprise!
Yes. Immediately. Do Not Pass Go. Do Not Collect $200. Sell! Even after it falls at the open. Even if it is for a substantial loss. Why? Better to take a 5-10% loss in the short run than a 20 to 40% loss in the long run.
Keep in mind how earnings estimates are created. Both company executives and brokerage analysts do their best to create conservative estimates that the company should easily beat. It's all about lowering the bar. So when a company falls short of those watered-down estimates it points to one of two serious problems:
• Industry conditions have deteriorated and thus they missed their forecasts. This problem most likely will not correct itself in the near-term, leading to further disappointment.
• Management is incompetent. Meaning that they are clueless when it comes to estimating their own earnings. Or growth strategies are simply ineffective.
Either reason is enough cause to abandon the stock immediately and move on to greener pastures.
Secret 3: Harness Real "Earnings Whispers"
Consider the following chain of logic:
• Wall Street analysts create earnings estimates.
• These analysts are highly motivated to create conservative estimates that can easily be beat. Why? If they have a Buy rating on a stock, and the estimates are too high, then the stock is more likely to disappoint. This would send the stock price lower and the performance on their stock ratings would be poor (leading to lower compensation for the analysts).
• The closer to earnings season we get, the more accurate the information the analyst has at their disposal to put into the estimate since there is less time left to estimate performance.
Add it all up and no analyst would increase estimates close to the date of the earnings report unless there was a DARN GOOD REASON. Focusing on those estimates closest to the earnings announcement is where we've found the "whisper that becomes a scream"... a clear indication from the analyst community of stocks more likely to beat earnings by a wide margin. And most importantly, rise on that news.
The Easy Way to Apply These Secrets
The problem is that in each earnings season, including now, there are hundreds of stocks that are likely to achieve positive surprises.
That is why our Zacks research team created a special strategy that uses additional filters to narrow down the lists. It detects rare companies that are most likely to both beat earnings and jump in price. This drives the portfolio I am managing called the Surprise Trader.
I can't share all the details of its formula with you, but it relies on two under-used criteria coming from the brokerage analyst community. These two factors are then layered on top of other time-tested elements such as the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank to find only the best stocks in the best industries.
This is a significant research breakthrough, and it predicts positive earnings surprises before they are reported, with documented 80.25% accuracy. It offers you the chance to beat Wall Street to the punch by getting in early on price pops that can follow positive surprises.
In fact, our Surprise Trader portfolio recently closed gains of +70.9%, +62.6%, +55.9%, and even +114.4% in as little as 5 days.¹
Would you like to pursue quick, substantial gains this earnings season? Are you ready to move on the flurry of positive surprises we’re turning up? Then I invite you to join us.
As a bonus, you may download our "Early Warning Alert" report free. It reveals Stocks to Sell Before They Report Earnings in the Coming Week. Our strategy works both ways, and you can use this report to avoid companies that spotlight what could be the worst negative surprises from July 19-30.
But don't delay. We can't let too many share our "surprise" recommendations so they are generally closed to the public. Today the portfolio is briefly open again, but your chance to gain access ends on midnight Sunday, July 18.
Look into the Zacks Surprise Trader now >>
Good Investing,
Dave
Dave Bartosiak is Zacks' resident earnings surprise expert. He selects stocks and delivers daily commentary for our Surprise Trader portfolio.
¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position.
Image: Bigstock
3 Secrets to Quick Profits this Earnings Season
The best mornings are the ones where you wake up to a positive earnings surprise and big profits.
The worst mornings are the ones where you wake up to an earnings miss and heavy losses.
The reopening of the country and the world continues in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurants are open, airplanes are full, and hotel lobbies are buzzing again. Although, it is not all sunshine and lollipops. Labor shortages are hitting industries which were already crippled from the shutdowns. Now, the specter of inflation is entering the scene, along with the ever-present threat of the Delta variant.
With so much riding on this quarter’s round of reports, nothing can move a stock faster, up or down, than an earnings announcement.
This is especially true today with the stock market up at all-time highs. Industries which have thrived during the shift towards a “Stay-Home” economy will have to stand up and deliver huge reports to keep the momentum. Those in downtrodden industries will need to prove themselves or face another wave of selling. Early indications are that inflated commodity prices are going to be great for some industries and terrible for others.
Any stocks unfortunate enough to hiccup this earnings season, and not meet the lofty expectations of investors will be severely punished. This will lead to devastating losses for those unlucky shareholders. However, the owners of stocks with positive surprises will be richly rewarded. So now is the perfect time to align your portfolio to profit in the month ahead.
You should already know Zacks Investment Research specializes in the coverage of corporate earnings. And more importantly, how to profit from this information. So, today I'm going to share with you 3 proven secrets to profit from earnings announcements.
(Hint: Be sure to read to the end as the 3rd strategy is by far the most profitable)
Secret 1: Target 4 Leading Indicators of Positive Earnings Surprises
The most obvious strategy is the reason we are all here. The 4 leading indicators I refer to are the 4 factors of the Zacks Rank. Before you skip this section, let me share some information with you that you may not have known.
In the mid-1970s Len Zacks took his mathematical skills to Wall Street where his job was to discover stock picking strategies that would beat the market. He had a simple theory that was the precursor to what became the Zacks Rank.
Len focused his research on finding stocks that were more likely to have a positive earnings surprise and jump on the news. The journey led him to what we know as the 4 factors of the Zacks Rank. Each individually increases the odds of owning stocks that will enjoy a positive earnings surprise.
However, when you combine them together inside the Zacks Rank it becomes an almost obscene advantage for investors.
Continued . . .
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Next Week's Earnings Surprises
Next week 332 companies are scheduled to report earnings. What if you knew - in advance – which stocks would beat earnings expectations? What if you could buy the very best of them before the beats potentially drive up their prices?
Since 2014, a Zacks' research breakthrough has predicted positive earnings surprises with unprecedented 80.25% accuracy. This has led to recent closed gains of +70.9%, +62.6%, +55.9%, and even +114.4% in as little as 5 days.¹
Alert: Your chance to access our latest picks ends Sunday, July 18.
See Surprise Stocks Today >>
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Secret 2: Stop the Bleeding
This second secret is simple, yet hard for most investors to do. So, I'm going to repeat it again and again... until I wear out the words!
Sell All Companies with a Negative Earnings Surprise!
Yes. Immediately. Do Not Pass Go. Do Not Collect $200. Sell! Even after it falls at the open. Even if it is for a substantial loss. Why? Better to take a 5-10% loss in the short run than a 20 to 40% loss in the long run.
Keep in mind how earnings estimates are created. Both company executives and brokerage analysts do their best to create conservative estimates that the company should easily beat. It's all about lowering the bar. So when a company falls short of those watered-down estimates it points to one of two serious problems:
• Industry conditions have deteriorated and thus they missed their forecasts. This problem most likely will not correct itself in the near-term, leading to further disappointment.
• Management is incompetent. Meaning that they are clueless when it comes to estimating their own earnings. Or growth strategies are simply ineffective.
Either reason is enough cause to abandon the stock immediately and move on to greener pastures.
Secret 3: Harness Real "Earnings Whispers"
Consider the following chain of logic:
• Wall Street analysts create earnings estimates.
• These analysts are highly motivated to create conservative estimates that can easily be beat. Why? If they have a Buy rating on a stock, and the estimates are too high, then the stock is more likely to disappoint. This would send the stock price lower and the performance on their stock ratings would be poor (leading to lower compensation for the analysts).
• The closer to earnings season we get, the more accurate the information the analyst has at their disposal to put into the estimate since there is less time left to estimate performance.
Add it all up and no analyst would increase estimates close to the date of the earnings report unless there was a DARN GOOD REASON. Focusing on those estimates closest to the earnings announcement is where we've found the "whisper that becomes a scream"... a clear indication from the analyst community of stocks more likely to beat earnings by a wide margin. And most importantly, rise on that news.
The Easy Way to Apply These Secrets
The problem is that in each earnings season, including now, there are hundreds of stocks that are likely to achieve positive surprises.
That is why our Zacks research team created a special strategy that uses additional filters to narrow down the lists. It detects rare companies that are most likely to both beat earnings and jump in price. This drives the portfolio I am managing called the Surprise Trader.
I can't share all the details of its formula with you, but it relies on two under-used criteria coming from the brokerage analyst community. These two factors are then layered on top of other time-tested elements such as the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank to find only the best stocks in the best industries.
This is a significant research breakthrough, and it predicts positive earnings surprises before they are reported, with documented 80.25% accuracy. It offers you the chance to beat Wall Street to the punch by getting in early on price pops that can follow positive surprises.
In fact, our Surprise Trader portfolio recently closed gains of +70.9%, +62.6%, +55.9%, and even +114.4% in as little as 5 days.¹
Would you like to pursue quick, substantial gains this earnings season? Are you ready to move on the flurry of positive surprises we’re turning up? Then I invite you to join us.
As a bonus, you may download our "Early Warning Alert" report free. It reveals Stocks to Sell Before They Report Earnings in the Coming Week. Our strategy works both ways, and you can use this report to avoid companies that spotlight what could be the worst negative surprises from July 19-30.
But don't delay. We can't let too many share our "surprise" recommendations so they are generally closed to the public. Today the portfolio is briefly open again, but your chance to gain access ends on midnight Sunday, July 18.
Look into the Zacks Surprise Trader now >>
Good Investing,
Dave
Dave Bartosiak is Zacks' resident earnings surprise expert. He selects stocks and delivers daily commentary for our Surprise Trader portfolio.
¹ The results listed above are not (or may not be) representative of the performance of all selections made by Zacks Investment Research's newsletter editors and may represent the partial close of a position.