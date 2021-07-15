We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Reports Solid Q2 Commercial & Defense Deliveries
The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) recently announced delivery figures for its commercial and defense operations for the second quarter of 2021. The figures reflect a significant surge of 295% in commercial shipments from the previous year’s second-quarter tally while defense shipments decline 2.3%.
Combining both segments, Boeing’s total deliveries in the second quarter were 122 units compared with 89 units delivered in the year-ago period.
Q2 Commercial Deliveries Details
Boeing reported commercial deliveries of 79 airplanes in second-quarter 2021 compared with a fleet of 20 aircraft delivered in the second quarter of 2020. This rise in the year-over-year delivery figure could primarily be attributable to the return of the 737 MAX aircraft to service in more international markets during the quarter, which boosted the company’s quarterly plane deliveries.
Shipments of the 787 Dreamliner totaled 12, up from 7 in the year-ago period. The company delivered eight 767 jets during the quarter compared with four 767 jets delivered in the year-earlier quarter. Shipments of the 777-model totaled eight, twice the previous year’s second-quarter deliveries.
On a brighter note, the company was able to deliver 50 units of its single-aisle 737 jets compared with mere four units delivered in the second quarter of 2020.
Boeing’s Q2 Defense Deliveries
In its defense and space business, Boeing’s deliveries totaled 43 in second-quarter 2021, which witnessed a slight decline from 44 dispatched in the prior-year period.
Boeing vs. Airbus
So far in 2021, Airbus SE (EADSY - Free Report) has made aircraft deliveries of 297, beating Boeing’s tally of 241.
Price Movement and Zacks Rank
Shares of Boeing, a presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company, have gained 21.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 18.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
One Year Price Performance
