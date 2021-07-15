We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
5 ETFs to Win On Delta Variant's Surge
France, the Netherlands and Spain announced new restrictions in order to curb rising cases of the highly contagious delta variant. In a research note Monday, Oxford Economics said that despite relatively low global Covid count, the number of economies reporting the delta variant had jumped to 89, as quoted on CNBC.
Ben May, Oxford Economics’ director of Global Macro Research said the that the new strain will likely weigh on emerging market economies with less-advanced immunization programs, per the same CNBC article.
“Nonetheless if economies reopen and allow cases to surge, the economic gains could prove illusory if Covid-related absences trigger major disruption to businesses and higher cases prompt greater voluntary social distancing,” May also added, CNBC revealed.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few ETFs that could be gainful if the delta variant of Covid cases rise.
iShares 710 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF - Free Report)
If global covid cases rise, investors will flock to safe-haven asset U.S. treasuries, driving down the bond yields. Treasury bond ETFs will now gain. The underlying ICE U.S. Treasury 7-10 Year Bond Index of the fund IEF measures the performance of public obligations of the U.S. Treasury that has a remaining maturity of greater than seven years and less than or equal to ten years.
SPDR Gold Shares (GLD - Free Report)
Gold is a classic safe-haven asset. The metal was under pressure in recent times which calls for decent valuation too. The likely rise on delta variant of Covid cases may boost the metal’s value ahead. Plus, inflation rate is rising in the United States and gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation (read: Best ETF Investing Areas to Watch Out For in 2H21).
Liberty US Low Volatility ETF (FLLV - Free Report)
In the current edgy investing backdrop, lure for low-volatility and high-quality ETFs will remain in place. Any deterioration in the virus outlook may bring back the lull in the market and low-volatility ETFs may benefit out of it. Notably, the ETF FLLV is active and does not track a benchmark. The fund yields 1.48% annually.
Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP - Free Report)
Staples in a non-cyclical and defensive sector. It will likely fare better if there are any disruptions in the economic recovery due to global rise in virus cases. The underlying Consumer Staples Select Sector Index looks to provide a representation of the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.
Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK - Free Report)
The dovish Fed minutes dragged down the treasury yields in recent times, which benefitted tech stocks as these are high-growth in nature. Moreover, fears of delta variant of COVID-19 are also causing higher demand for the tech stocks as these are winning ones amid the stay-at-home trend. Plus, the sector has solid long-term potential (read: 3 Sector ETFs That Have More Room for Growth in Q3).