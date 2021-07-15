We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed at $224.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.64% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the airplane builder had lost 7.44% in the past month. In that same time, the Aerospace sector lost 4.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BA as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.48, up 89.98% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.66 billion, up 58% from the prior-year quarter.
BA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.73 per share and revenue of $79.47 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +96.86% and +36.65%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BA should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. BA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, which puts it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.