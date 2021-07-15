We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed at $38.03, marking a -1.45% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had gained 1.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.48%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
CWH will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, CWH is projected to report earnings of $2.22 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.04 billion, up 27.16% from the year-ago period.
CWH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.62 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +54.1% and +21.47%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.35% higher. CWH is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that CWH has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 46.15.
Meanwhile, CWH's PEG ratio is currently 0.2. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.51 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
