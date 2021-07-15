We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Target (TGT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Target (TGT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $253.63, moving +0.75% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the retailer had gained 8.25% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector gained 1.33%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
TGT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 18, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.36, down 0.59% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $24.53 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.
TGT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.10 per share and revenue of $102.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +28.45% and +9.13%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TGT. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.34% higher. TGT is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, TGT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.93, so we one might conclude that TGT is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that TGT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Discount Stores industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.91 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.