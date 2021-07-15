We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $5.05, marking a +0.2% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 23.64% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 1.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from UUUU as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect UUUU to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.48 million, up 1269.75% from the prior-year quarter.
UUUU's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $18.41 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +26.09% and +1010.62%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.