Image: Bigstock
Abbott (ABT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $117.17, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs had gained 7.46% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 4.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ABT as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 22, 2021. On that day, ABT is projected to report earnings of $1.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 77.19%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.72 billion, up 32.63% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $39.63 billion, which would represent changes of +19.18% and +14.51%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ABT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.15% higher within the past month. ABT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Investors should also note ABT's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 27.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.78.
We can also see that ABT currently has a PEG ratio of 2.33. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.33 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
