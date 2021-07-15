We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (AOSL - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.76, moving -1.84% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 6.3% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 4.26%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from AOSL as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, AOSL is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 158.62%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $170 million, up 38.89% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AOSL should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AOSL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note AOSL's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 9.91. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.13.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.