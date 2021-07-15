We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Beazer Homes (BZH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Beazer Homes (BZH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $17.17, moving -0.06% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 20.2% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 1.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BZH as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 29, 2021. On that day, BZH is projected to report earnings of $0.90 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.86%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $612.6 million, up 14.91% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3 per share and revenue of $2.19 billion, which would represent changes of +58.73% and +2.85%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for BZH. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. BZH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, BZH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.73. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.73.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BZH in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.