Matson (MATX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Matson (MATX - Free Report) closed at $65.39, marking a -0.23% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the ocean transportation and logistics services company had gained 2.07% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3%.
MATX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. On that day, MATX is projected to report earnings of $3.67 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 382.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $856.54 million, up 63.43% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.57 per share and revenue of $3.13 billion, which would represent changes of +115.54% and +31.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MATX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.4% higher within the past month. MATX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Digging into valuation, MATX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.85. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.7.
The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 65, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.