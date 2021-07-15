We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $275.58, moving -1.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.6% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
SE will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.36, up 47.06% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.26 billion, up 75.88% from the year-ago period.
SE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.40 per share and revenue of $9.72 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +49.64% and +65.45%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SE. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.46% lower. SE is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
The Financial - Investment Funds industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 121, which puts it in the top 48% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.