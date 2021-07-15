We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
USA Truck (USAK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
USA Truck (USAK - Free Report) closed at $14.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.86% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%.
Heading into today, shares of the truckload carrier had lost 2.46% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 3.44% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3% in that time.
USAK will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.50, up 933.33% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for USAK. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. USAK is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, USAK is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.84. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.73, which means USAK is trading at a discount to the group.
The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.