Image: Bigstock
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Boosts Brands With New Healthy Offerings
When it comes to adapting to consumers’ changing tastes and preferences, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN - Free Report) has been proactive. The company has been engaged in prudent innovations to boost brand-lines to meet consumers’ needs and tap demand conditions. Progressing along these lines, this renowned natural and organic food products company announced several innovations across multiple lines including Celestial Seasonings and Sensible Portions. It also launched a range of personal care products under the JASON line. These products are aimed at providing consumers a healthier way of life. Let’s delve deeper.
Bolstering Assortments with New Products
A growing number of consumers are inclining toward healthier food options, owing to health consciousness amid the pandemic. The company’s latest innovation drive focuses on catering to rising demand for such organic and natural food products containing less harmful chemicals. The company is excited regarding its effort to bring fresh innovations to some of the choicest brand lines.
The company introduced the new Garden Veggie Puffs under the much-acclaimed Garden Veggie Straws brand line, which is part of Sensible Portions. The Garden Veggie Puffs come in three flavor variants: white cheddar, sour cream & onion, and screamin' hot. This baked product contains 30% less fat than leading puffed snacks. It is made with non-GMO ingredients, contains no artificial flavors or preservatives and has ideal serving size. The company highlights that the new offerings under the Sensible Portions line aims at delivering better-for-you snacking options, without compromising on taste.
Hain Celestial witnessed high demand for tea, with nearly 26% rise across its brands since March 2020. With growing number of consumers turning toward tea consumption, the company launched several innovative tea offerings under the Celestial Seasonings line. This includes Energy Teas, which contain caffeine as much as a cup of coffee. The company is also expanding the TeaWell line with new teas like Mood Tonic, Sleep, Laxative and Gut Health. Sleep is the first tea containing melatonin to be sold in the United States. Moreover, Laxative and Gut Health feature a blend of prebiotics, probiotics and fiber. The company is expanding its iced tea offerings with the new Celestial Seasonings Cold Brew Iced Tea. This unique cold brew tea has five flavors variants including: sweetened black tea with lemon; half and half; citrus sunrise; red, white & blueberry as well as unsweetened black tea. The company also introduced convenient packaging of Celestial Seasonings K-Cups
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In addition to these, the company is focusing on boosting the JASON brand of personal care product offerings. It has launched a new men's line containing three collections — Hydrating, Calming and Refreshing — targeted to meet different skin care and hair care needs. Each collection offers a combination of body wash, 2-in-1 shampoo and conditioner, deodorant and facial moisturizer as well as an after-shave balm. Products under the JASON brand line are inspired by nature and are categorized as better-for-you.
Management highlighted that such innovations are likely to help the company maintain growth momentum witnessed during the pandemic. Such product introductions form part of the company’s "Get Bigger" brands growth strategy. During the third quarter, the consumption of Get Bigger brands was up nearly 54%, while shipments were up 8%. Apart from innovations, strategic acquisitions have helped the company boost market share across key markets.
Hain Celestial is also progressing well with its transformation strategy to deliver sustainable profits. The strategy is aimed at identifying areas of productivity savings, enhancing margins, reviving top-line growth and improving cash flow. The company is on track with the SKU rationalization program. It is boosting automation capabilities in plants to lower costs, optimize infrastructure and pricing. It has also been executing its simplified pricing model.
Such well-chalked growth strategies are likely to continue favoring the performance of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The stock has gained 22.5% in a year compared with the industry’s rise of 14.2%.
